Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Oak Hill
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Robert "Bob" Ray


1941 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Ray Obituary
Robert(Bob) Ray
Oct. 20, 1941 - Dec. 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Robert(Bob) Ray of San Jose passed away at home on December 27, 2019, surrounded with love. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy. Bob is survived by his daughter, Cathy, of Santa Rosa and his son, Michael(Wendy) of Cottage Grove, Ore. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Michelle and Joshua of Santa Rosa and Jessica and Kaitlyn of Cottage Grove, Ore.
Bob was an avid fan of sprint car racing. He and his racing buddies had countless adventures in the wilds of Iowa.
Services for Bob will be held on Monday, January 13 at Oak Hill. (408) 297-2447 - 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to think about donating to Hospice of the Valley in Bob's name. Their address is: 4850 Union Ave. San Jose, 95124


View the online memorial for Robert(Bob) Ray
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
