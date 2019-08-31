|
|
Robert Rienhart
September 20, 1932 - August 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Robert (Bob) Rienhart was born and raised in Stockton, and passed away in his San Jose home at the age of 86. Bob graduated from Saint Mary's High School, class of 1950. He earned his AA from Stockton College before serving overseas in the US Navy as a Naval Cryptologist during the Korean Conflict. Bob returned from service, attended San Jose State University and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and his teaching credential. Bob taught all levels of mathematics at Campbell High School, where he met Donna, his wife of 59 years. The couple made San Jose their home to raise their two children, Steven and Melinda. In 1964 Bob earned his master's degree in education guidance. Bob went on to become a counselor at Westmont High School in Campbell and Blackford High School in San Jose until retiring in 1990 after 32 years with the Campbell Union School District. Bob volunteered as a leader in the Boy Scouts, was a member of Eastfield Children's Center's board of directors, and was a Foreign Study League coordinator. Bob was a sailor at heart, owning sailboats on which he and Donna spent many weekends hosting family and friends on the San Francisco Bay. An avid craftsman, Built By Bob was his woodworking trademark for many projects, including bird houses, puzzles and coasters sold at local craft and church fairs. In retirement Bob and Donna extensively traveled the world.
He was a member of the US Naval Cryptologic Veteran's Association, and he wore his Korea Veteran baseball hat with beaming pride. Bob was the consummate "people person." His Irish heritage gave him the gift of gab. He enjoyed meeting new friends and cherished his many continual friendships dating back to the first grade. Bob is survived by his loving wife Donna, son Steven, (Laraine), daughter Melinda, (Kevin), and granddaughters Amanda and Alicia Richlin, Paige and Taylor Rienhart.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Christopher Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., San Jose on Thursday, September 5 at 10am, followed by the burial at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose. After the burial there will be a reception at Bob's home. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Bob's name.
View the online memorial for Robert Rienhart
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 31, 2019