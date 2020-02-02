|
Robert S. Guckert
December 5, 1935 - December 25, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Bob Guckert, long time resident of San Jose, passed away on December 25, 2019 following a 19 month struggle with lung issues. During that period he was helped on a nearly daily basis by his cousin, Debi Stumph, and her husband, Fred, for whom he was forever grateful.
Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Elizabeth Guckert on December 5, 1935. Following graduation from high school and service in the Army he attended San Francisco State. Upon graduating Bob started his career working for the State of California in Redding negotiating real property acquisitions for the State throughout Northern California. After four years in Redding he moved to San Jose doing the same work for the County of Santa Clara Public Works Department until his retirement.
Bob Guckert was a Renaissance man - an avid reader and student of history, a world traveler with three trips to Africa, a virtually life long Sierra Club member who hiked throughout the Sierras for years and in his 70's made it to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. However his greatest love was sports, particularly San Jose State athletics. He followed the Spartan football, baseball and basketball teams to games all over the country. His dedication to Spartan athletics was recognized several years ago when Bob received the Arm & Pat Hanzad Spartan Spirit Award as Fan of the Year.
At Bob's request there will not be any funeral service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020