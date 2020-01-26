|
|
Robert Shiosaki
Jun. 5, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2020
Santa Cruz
Robert Mitsuo Shiosaki, 81, a retired instructor at Cabrillo College passed away from cancer at home in Santa Cruz. He was born in Honolulu, HI, and earned a BS from UC Berkeley and a MS from San Jose State. Bob was an active member of his church, and volunteered with Project Scout and Meals on Wheels. He is survived by wife Gail, children Eliot and Kiyoko, grandchildren Jonathan and Jessie, and siblings Paul, Lois, Fred, and Alan. Memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Santa Clara Valley Japanese Christian Church.
View the online memorial for Robert Shiosaki
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020