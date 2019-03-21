Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Silva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Silva Obituary
Robert "Bob" Silva
Resident of San Jose
Robert "Bob" Silva passed away at home on March 15, 2019 surrounded in his final days by family and friends. Bob, born in 1941, was a life-long resident of San Jose and previous partial owner of Gordon & Silva Appliance Store. Bob was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to all who knew him. He was always there to provide a good laugh and words of wisdom. Bob's family and friends will miss him immensely. Services will be held please contact the family for specifics.


View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Silva
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.