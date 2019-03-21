|
|
Robert "Bob" Silva
Resident of San Jose
Robert "Bob" Silva passed away at home on March 15, 2019 surrounded in his final days by family and friends. Bob, born in 1941, was a life-long resident of San Jose and previous partial owner of Gordon & Silva Appliance Store. Bob was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to all who knew him. He was always there to provide a good laugh and words of wisdom. Bob's family and friends will miss him immensely. Services will be held please contact the family for specifics.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2019