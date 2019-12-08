|
|
Robert Speiser
Jan. 2, 1936 -Nov. 29,2019
San Jose, California
Robert "Bob" Speiser left us to be with the Lord on Nov. 29 at the age of 83. He passed peacefully due to health complications with his son Bobby at his side . He was born on Jan. 2, 1936 in Deering North Dakota to Henry and Clara Speiser . He grew up on a farm and joined the Marines in 1953. After his discharge from the Marines in 1959 , he settled in San Jose bringing with him his parents and four siblings . he worked with heavy equipment and soon established a sucessfull Construction Company that ran for 25 years. He raised a family and is survived by his children ... Laurie, Mike, Robert Jr. , Denise. Memorial Services will be held at Community of Christ Church on 990 Meridian Ave. in San Jose,Ca. on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 4pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019