Robert Sumner
Feb 13, 1929 - Nov 25, 2019
Cupertino
Lt. Colonel Robert Bowater Sumner, 90 of Cupertino, California passed away on November 25, 2019. Bob was born in Los Angeles, CA and grew up in Burlingame and San Mateo. A University of California at Berkeley graduate, Bob lettered in crew and belonged to the Kappa Alpha fraternity. Upon his graduation in 1950, he began his military career with the US Army. He married Betty Nielsen on May 15th, 1955.
Bob was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, where he was awarded several medals including a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars. After serving 22 years, Bob retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and embarked on his second career with the San Mateo County Assessor's Office. Bob was extremely smart, well-spoken, very funny, and immensely patriotic. He enjoyed traveling, physical fitness, and was a dedicated friend and family man.
Bob is survived by his sister Patricia Paulson, four children Penelope White, Charles, Susan and Jean, six grandchildren James, Beth, Daniel, Jonathan, Trevor and Genevieve, and eight great-grandchildren.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.
He has made his final salute and will be desperately missed.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019