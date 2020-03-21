Mercury News Obituaries
Robert Thomas Stokes Jr.


1932 - 2020
Robert Thomas Stokes Jr.
Feb. 11, 1932 - Mar. 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert Thomas Stokes Jr. passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Robert and Helen Stokes. Bob moved with his wife and sons to California in 1963 and had his own business in the construction industry for 35 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, mother of their 5 children, sons Robert III and Timothy, and sister Nancy Schless. He is survived by his wife, Julie, brother Sherman, sons David and Jeffrey, daughter Jennifer Zirbes, daughter-in-law Josie Stokes, son-in-law Barry Zirbes, step-children Sue Housh, Cindy Sullivan and Kent Sherwood, as well as 11 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a friend of Bill W. and Bob S. in a recovery program for over 57 years. He will be greatly missed and loved by many.
In lieu of flowers, Bob asked that donations be made to (https://www.lls.org/).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2020
