|
|
Robert Violante
July 19, 1939-Feb 25, 2020
Palo Alto
Robert Violante, M.D. passed away in Los Angeles at 80 years old. Larger than life, Bob had an insatiable curiosity, a wry humor and an endless call to adventure. He skillfully cared for his patients, and, at home, found peace and love with his family and friends. Professionally, Bob was a pioneer in the field of Emergency Medicine, and managed the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's Emergency Department (SCVMC ED) and other Bay Area EDs. Bob is survived by his wife Lauren Weissman, six children (George, Gina, Tida, Suzanne, Cristina and Danika), twelve grandchildren and a clan of beloved in-laws.
View the online memorial for Robert Violante
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020