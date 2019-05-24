Home

Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Robert "Bob" Vogel


Robert "Bob" Vogel Obituary
Robert "Bob" Vogel
Feb. 16, 1961 - May 16, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Bob Vogel, son of Joan and Bernard J. Vogel, Jr., passed away on May 16th.
Bob leaves behind his son, who he was so proud of, Robert Bernard Vogel; his former spouse and good friend, Joni Reicher, Siblings: Bernie III (Anne Marie), Leslie Miller (Eric), Bill (Linda), and Karen Hayes (Ray). Bob was a man who shared the love of many great, long time friends.
Bob grew up in Saratoga, attending Saratoga High School and later graduating form Cal Poly SLO. He enjoyed outdoor sports, especially surfing, downhill skiing and golf.
Family and Friends are invited to attend mass services at the Sacred Heart Church ,Friday, May 24, at 12:30pm and a reception afterwards at the home he grew up in, hosted by his son & family.
The family asks that all donations be made to the Surfrider Foundation (https://www.surfrider.org/)


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2019
