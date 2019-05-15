Mercury News Obituaries
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:30 PM
John Knox Village Barker Center
130 Southlake Drive
Orange City, FL
View Map
Robert W. Heimgartner
Robert W. Heimgartner
Nov. 3, 1925 - Apr. 28, 2019
Orange City
Bob Heimgartner, Orange City, FL, age 93, passed away on April 28, 2019. Bob is survived by his three daughters, Gwen (Jim) Hervey, Carol de St Jean, and Jean (George) Burmester; grandchildren, Mathew de St Jean, Alexandria and Elyse Burmester; great-grandsons, Skylar and Cole de St Jean; and his sister, Imogene "Sue" Rianda. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Kay A. Heimgartner; his grandson, Michael de St Jean; his father and mother, Norbert, Sr. and Imogene (Osborne) Heimgartner; brother, Norbert, Jr. and wife Sylvia Heimgartner. Bob proudly served in WWII as a Navy Hospital Corpsman and retired from Lockheed Missiles and Space Co. in 1987 (30 years). He loved his family, RV'ing, creating stained glass and building things with his hands. Bob dedicated many summers to the Riverside & Great Northern Railroad and loved to be the train conductor. Services will be held on May 19, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the John Knox Village Barker Center, 130 Southlake Drive, Orange City, FL 32763. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the veteransmemorialcenter.org general fund. Arrangements entrusted to Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, Orange City, FL www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 15, 2019
