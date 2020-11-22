Robert W. Soergel, Jr.May 26, 1963 - October 2, 2020Lake Havasu, ArizonaRobert Ward Soergel, Jr. (Rob) 57, passed unexpectedly October 2, 2020 in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Born in Alexandria, Virginia, the family moved to Saratoga, CA in 1967 where Rob grew up running track, playing football, and enjoyed ski trips and house-boat adventures. Rob's interests included a variety of music, fitness, web design for family, reading, 4-wheeling, and gaming. Rob had a love of animals and a gift of caring for everything from dogs to hamsters to fish. Rob is predeceased by father Robert W. Soergel Sr., mother Phyllis Soergel, and brother Ron Soergel. He will be dearly missed by surviving brother Rich Soergel of Jamul, CA; sister Sandy Hernandez of Santa Rosa, CA; niece Olivia Hernandez of Fort Collins, CO; and nephew Parker Hernandez of Los Angeles, CA as well as extended relatives and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Rob's name to the Humane Society or your local SPCA.