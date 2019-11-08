|
|
Robert Warren Meyer
May 2, 1932 – Nov. 3, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Robert passed away peacefully at his home in Los Gatos.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his children Robert, Kathleen, David, Gary, and his 6 grandchildren Samantha, Elizabeth, Brian, Spencer, Jennifer, Olivia and great grandchild Jacob.
Robert was born in St. Louis, Missouri and grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri. He met Patricia while they both attended the University of New Mexico. Robert and Patricia were married in 1953 and called Los Gatos their home for 53 years.
Robert served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. He loved the outdoors and filled his days with activities including skiing, running, biking, swimming and working in his yard.
He will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Congregational Church on November 23rd at 2pm, reception will follow the service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019