Robert "Bob" Williams RodriguesDec. 2, 1928 - May 20, 2020San Jose, CAUncle Bob passed away peacefully in the presence of his wonderful and loving caregivers, Tinyan Igbinigie and her son, Sylvestor Okoro. To whom we, the family, are so grateful for during his time of need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ida Rodrigues and his brothers, Raymond, Laverne "Okie" and Richard. He is survived by his sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Cobb of Santa Clara and Dorothy Blanco of Cupertino who will miss him dearly. He was so grateful to have the support of his nieces, Gail Wind, Elaine Wendel and Anna Tisdale. And also his nephew, Dan Wendel, who without fail would take Uncle for a Sunday drive. Uncle would always say "So! What's on the agenda today?" With Uncle Bob's charming smile and wonderful wit one would always leave a visit smiling. "Life is always good no matter what!"He will be forever loved and greatly missed by all his countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that knew him.In lieu of flowers for the family, please donate in his name to your local SPCA. This would best honor his passion for his cats. Uncle will be laid to rest with his parents at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.