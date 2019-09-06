|
|
Robert "Bob" Wilson
November 15, 1929 - August 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Robert "Bob" Wilson died peacefully in his home in San Jose, CA at the age of 89.
Robert Howard Wilson was born on November 15, 1929 in San Jose, California to Gail and Bettie Wilson. He attended The Burrell School and after he graduated from Los Gatos High School, he joined the army. After his military service, he moved to Santa Cruz. In 1962, he settled in San Jose with his family, where he continued his career in the finance and mortgage industry. His passions were antique cars, military jeeps, golf and membership in service clubs.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Arlene Wilson; children: Sandy Piano (Dave), Jeff Wilson, Kathy Carroll (Pat) and Elizabeth Poczulp (Ken). "Bobert" was adored by his 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Yeager and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Three Flames Restaurant at 1547 Meridian Avenue San Jose, CA 95125. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Robert Wilson, Attn: Gift Processing PO Box 160045 Sacramento, CA 95816.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019