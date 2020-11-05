Robert "Red" Wilson
April 23, 1929 - Oct. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert, better known as Bob or Red, was born in Mammoth Springs, AK on April 23, 1929 and was raised in North Platte, NE. He graduated from North Platte HS in 1947. Bob played college football at Peru State College in NE, graduating in 1951 with a double major in math and P.E. He served his country during the Korean War from 1951-1953 stationed in Japan in the Army Signal Corps.
In 1953 Bob started his teaching and coaching career at Scottsbluff High School in NE. In 1954 he married Darline Kupier of Lincoln, NE. In 1957 he received a Masters of Arts Degree from Colorado State College of Education, Greely, CO. From 1960 to 1961 Bob was the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Scottsbluff Community College.
In 1961 Bob and Darline moved to San Jose California where Bob taught math and coached football at Willow Glen High School from 1961 to 1991. Bob also coached the golf team, girls JV basketball, started the wrestling team, and computer classes.
Bob enjoyed football, social gatherings with his fellow teachers and coaches, golf, fishing, camping, and was very active in the Peru Alumni Association. Bob had the unique opportunity to coach his son at WGHS. But most of all he loved his grandkids.
He was a loving, devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife, Darline; son Kirk; daughter in law Ronda; and grandchildren Brandon and Kylie. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and by his daughter Leslie who passed away at birth. Services will be private due to current local health orders.
The family asks that instead of flowers, you consider making a donation in his honor to one of the following charities: Willow Glen High School Athletic Booster Club https://wgabshop.square.site
and/or the Peru State College Foundation www.peru.edu/foundation.giving
