Roberta Irene Croll Cantua
May 27, 1920 - Oct. 19, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Roberta Irene Croll Cantua passed away peacefully at the age of 99 years on October 19, 2019, in Livermore. Roberta was born in Oakland, CA, on May 27, 1920, to William Arthur and Myrtle (McKenzie) Croll. Roberta joined two older brothers, Arthur William Croll and Owen Wilmott Croll, both deceased. In June 1938, Roberta graduated from Fremont High School, Oakland. She then attended College of Marin, Kentfield, CA, from which she earned an Associate of Arts degree. While at college Roberta met Carlos Dudley Cantua and they were married on October 17, 1943.
They were married for 63 years until Dudley's death in 2006. Dudley and Roberta began their married life in San Anselmo but soon moved to Oakland. Roberta was a loving wife and devoted to her family. They welcomed the births of their two daughters, Roberta Karen and Shirley Ann. In Oakland, Roberta was an active member of Hillside Presbyterian Church, a past President of Parker School P.T.A., and a Girl Scout leader. In October 1958, the family moved to Livermore. Roberta soon joined First Presbyterian Church Livermore and with her husband became involved and participated in various church organizations. Roberta was very proud of her work as a Deacon in the church. Roberta was a member and past President of the Women's Association. To this day Roberta still has long time friends in the Sarah circle. Roberta was a Valley Care Auxiliary member for 30 years. Roberta and Dudley moved to Heritage Estates, Livermore in June 2004. Roberta continued to live at Heritage until her passing.
Roberta is survived by her daughters, Karen Campbell and Shirley Cantua, both of San Jose. She is also survived by her grandsons, Chris Campbell, Felton, and Jeff Campbell, San Jose and dear friend, Glenn Grigg, Sunnyvale. Also, many nieces and nephews call her Aunt Roberta.
A celebration of life will be held in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church Livermore, 2020 Fifth Street, Livermore, CA. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , American Diabetes Association, or to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019