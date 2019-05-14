Roberta (Bobby) Soule Roggeveen

Apr. 12, 1930- May 5, 2019

San Jose, Ca.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Wanda and Stanley Soule. She was a graduate of Mary D Bradford High School in 1948. In 1950 she married Roger Krause and they had four children. After a short stay in Kansas City, Missouri they ended up in Palo Alto, Ca. in 1960. After they divorced she married Richard Roggeveen and moved to San Jose where she resided the rest of her life.

She loved to sing and dance and took part in many plays and skits and was a member of many senior groups including the South Side Singers. But her best role was Grandmother to her 7 grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed immensely.

Roberta is predeceased by her parents, her son Douglas Krause, her husband Richard and her best friend Marion Sullivan. Survived by children Charles Krause(Marion), Gary Krause (Leslie), and her daughter Susan Tierney(Pat), her sister Maryann Eils, and brothers Tom and Vic Soule, and 12 great grandchildren. We love you Mom and you will be greatly missed.





