|
|
Roberto "Bob" Enriquez
Resident of San Jose, CA
Bob, 72, passed away peacefully with family & friends on June 7th, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife Lucy of 43 wonderful yrs of marriage, also missing him is his fur baby Bessa. Survived by 7 sisters & predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters, 2 brothers. Also survived by mother-in-law Aurora, 3 brothers-in-law Paul, Ishmael, & Chrissy. Celebration of Life: Friday, June 28th, 11:00a.m. Cathedral of Faith 2315 Canoas Garden San Jose. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Cathedral Of Faith "Reaching Out" The food ministry.
View the online memorial for Roberto "Bob" Enriquez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 19, 2019