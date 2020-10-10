Robyn (Everitt) ReardonMay 17, 1946 - April 5, 2020Goodyear, AZRobyn Reardon, widow of William T. Reardon, was born in Los Angeles, CA to Robert & Myrtie Everitt, & raised in Santa Clara, CA. Member of first (1964) graduating class of Wilcox HS in Santa Clara, former Guardian of Bethel 129, member of Eastern Star. She is also a former student of BYU and finished her degree later at Evergreen College.Robyn leaves behind her daughter Kristine Reardon & her husband Robert Duarte, her son Ron Reardon & his wife Lori, and her sister Jerilyn DeChellis.Robyn was a devoted mother, wife, & friend. She coached her daughter's softball teams, & was leader of her Blue Bird troop. She also hosted dinners for players from her son's football team.She was also an independent business owner, having her own successful tax prep business, before she and her husband "retired" to Arizona in 1994.There she chose to get an Accountancy job with the City of Peoria, until she "retired" again.An avid crafter and a great lover of books, Robyn and Bill spent their time traveling until his death in November 2014, just days after their 44th Anniversary. After 5+ years of missing Bill and trying to cope without him, Robyn passed away from natural causes on April 5, 2020, joining her husband.She will be missed by many, and remembered.OUTDOOR memorial is Friday 10/16 at 1pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Lunch to follow. Covid standards will be adhered to.