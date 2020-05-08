ROCKFORD DOUGLAS 'DOUG' NORBY
JUNE 28, 1935-13 APRIL 2020
SONOMA
ROCKFORD DOUGLAS "DOUG" NORBY died at his Sonoma home unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born in New Mexico, moved to California as a young boy. He was raised in Grass Valley. He has been a long time resident of the Bay Area, San Francisco, Los Altos Hills, Belvedere and Sonoma.
Doug graduated from Harvard College with high honors (Magna Cum Laude & Phi Beta Kappa) with a bachelors degree in Economics, and MBA as the Baker Scholar at Harvard.
Doug had a long and diverse career in business. He was with McKinsey & Co., Fairchild, Syntex, Tessera, LSI Logic, Mentor Graphics and Lucasfilm ltd. After retirement he served on international and domestic boards of tech and pharmaceuticals. Magnachip, Alexion, Krystal Biotech and more from Singapore to NYC.
In addition to his many business activities he supported several non-profits. World Affairs Council of San Francisco, UCSF Ophthalmology (thatmanmaysee.org), Catholic Social Services, KDFC, KQED, SF Opera,
Conservatory of Music (SF), outside the Bay Area he was active with the Metropolitan Museum in NYC (metmuseum.org/Egyptianart), and the Archeological Society in Malta.
Doug is survived by his spouse of over thirty years, Susan. He is also survived by his three wonderful children John, Katie and James, their mother Lorraine, their spouses and five delightful grandchildren, all living in the Bay Area.
Everyone who knew Doug will miss his sense of humor, intelligence, kindness, thoughtfulness, dapper style and his philanthropy. He was very accomplished and was curious about everything from Quantum Physics to Opera and much more.
In lieu of flowers please donate to one of his causes or to your First Responders.
A celebration of Doug's life will be arranged when we can safely unite in a group.
Duggens, Sonoma 707-996-3655
View the online memorial for ROCKFORD DOUGLAS 'DOUG' NORBY
JUNE 28, 1935-13 APRIL 2020
SONOMA
ROCKFORD DOUGLAS "DOUG" NORBY died at his Sonoma home unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born in New Mexico, moved to California as a young boy. He was raised in Grass Valley. He has been a long time resident of the Bay Area, San Francisco, Los Altos Hills, Belvedere and Sonoma.
Doug graduated from Harvard College with high honors (Magna Cum Laude & Phi Beta Kappa) with a bachelors degree in Economics, and MBA as the Baker Scholar at Harvard.
Doug had a long and diverse career in business. He was with McKinsey & Co., Fairchild, Syntex, Tessera, LSI Logic, Mentor Graphics and Lucasfilm ltd. After retirement he served on international and domestic boards of tech and pharmaceuticals. Magnachip, Alexion, Krystal Biotech and more from Singapore to NYC.
In addition to his many business activities he supported several non-profits. World Affairs Council of San Francisco, UCSF Ophthalmology (thatmanmaysee.org), Catholic Social Services, KDFC, KQED, SF Opera,
Conservatory of Music (SF), outside the Bay Area he was active with the Metropolitan Museum in NYC (metmuseum.org/Egyptianart), and the Archeological Society in Malta.
Doug is survived by his spouse of over thirty years, Susan. He is also survived by his three wonderful children John, Katie and James, their mother Lorraine, their spouses and five delightful grandchildren, all living in the Bay Area.
Everyone who knew Doug will miss his sense of humor, intelligence, kindness, thoughtfulness, dapper style and his philanthropy. He was very accomplished and was curious about everything from Quantum Physics to Opera and much more.
In lieu of flowers please donate to one of his causes or to your First Responders.
A celebration of Doug's life will be arranged when we can safely unite in a group.
Duggens, Sonoma 707-996-3655
View the online memorial for ROCKFORD DOUGLAS 'DOUG' NORBY
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.