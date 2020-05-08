Rockford Douglas "Doug" Norby
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rockford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCKFORD DOUGLAS 'DOUG' NORBY
JUNE 28, 1935-13 APRIL 2020
SONOMA
ROCKFORD DOUGLAS "DOUG" NORBY died at his Sonoma home unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born in New Mexico, moved to California as a young boy. He was raised in Grass Valley. He has been a long time resident of the Bay Area, San Francisco, Los Altos Hills, Belvedere and Sonoma.
Doug graduated from Harvard College with high honors (Magna Cum Laude & Phi Beta Kappa) with a bachelors degree in Economics, and MBA as the Baker Scholar at Harvard.
Doug had a long and diverse career in business. He was with McKinsey & Co., Fairchild, Syntex, Tessera, LSI Logic, Mentor Graphics and Lucasfilm ltd. After retirement he served on international and domestic boards of tech and pharmaceuticals. Magnachip, Alexion, Krystal Biotech and more from Singapore to NYC.
In addition to his many business activities he supported several non-profits. World Affairs Council of San Francisco, UCSF Ophthalmology (thatmanmaysee.org), Catholic Social Services, KDFC, KQED, SF Opera,
Conservatory of Music (SF), outside the Bay Area he was active with the Metropolitan Museum in NYC (metmuseum.org/Egyptianart), and the Archeological Society in Malta.
Doug is survived by his spouse of over thirty years, Susan. He is also survived by his three wonderful children John, Katie and James, their mother Lorraine, their spouses and five delightful grandchildren, all living in the Bay Area.
Everyone who knew Doug will miss his sense of humor, intelligence, kindness, thoughtfulness, dapper style and his philanthropy. He was very accomplished and was curious about everything from Quantum Physics to Opera and much more.
In lieu of flowers please donate to one of his causes or to your First Responders.
A celebration of Doug's life will be arranged when we can safely unite in a group.
Duggens, Sonoma 707-996-3655


View the online memorial for ROCKFORD DOUGLAS 'DOUG' NORBY

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved