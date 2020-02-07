Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Foxworthy Baptist Church
1774 Foxworthy Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Chatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Chatfield


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Chatfield Obituary
Rodney Chatfield
Feb. 13, 1955 - Jan. 30, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Rod Chatfield went home to heaven on January 30.
He will be greatly missed. Rod is survived by his brother, Jackson, extended family and many loving friends. A service will be held at 11am on Saturday, Ferbuary 8 at Foxworthy Baptist Church, 1774 Foxworthy Ave, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Brain Support Network which researches Parkinson's Disease.


View the online memorial for Rodney Chatfield
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -