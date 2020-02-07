|
Rodney Chatfield
Feb. 13, 1955 - Jan. 30, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Rod Chatfield went home to heaven on January 30.
He will be greatly missed. Rod is survived by his brother, Jackson, extended family and many loving friends. A service will be held at 11am on Saturday, Ferbuary 8 at Foxworthy Baptist Church, 1774 Foxworthy Ave, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Brain Support Network which researches Parkinson's Disease.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 7, 2020