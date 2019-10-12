|
Rodney LeValley
Apr. 26, 1938 - Sep. 2, 2019
San Jose
Rod LeValley, 81, passed away on Labor Day, September 2nd from a long courageous battle with Cancer.
Rod was a California native, born in Chico to Maurice and Irene LeValley. He was the eldest of two brothers. Rod came to the Bay Area in 1958, then moved to San Jose in 1976
Rod enjoyed movies, bike rides, camping, flea markets, Lake Tahoe, fishing with his sons and travelling with his wife Ghee. He also kept in contact with his High School buddies and made annual trips with them. He loved spending time with family and always was up to going out to breakfast.
Rod is survived by his wife Ghee, brother Harvey and his wife Sue, and two sons, Mike & his wife Tammy and Jeff & his wife Lori. He had 7 grandkids, Daniel, John, Sammy, Donna, Amber, Ashley & Virginia, niece Yvonne, husband, Tyson and their kids, Alexis and Liam, and 6 Great grandkids, Ally, Conner, Rad, Adelaide, Ann & Andi.
Rod had a quick wit and a kind generous heart. He will be greatly missed from all our lives.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday October 19th @ 11AM, at Foothill Presbyterian Church, 5301 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA 95127.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019