Roger Clark BlechmanMarch 7, 1934 - June 12, 2020Resident of San JoseOn June 12, 2020 Roger Clark Blechman passed away with his loved ones by his side. Roger was born March 7, 1934 in Washington DC, and eventually moved his family to California to start a retail business in 1974.Roger along with his wife Trudy founded Trudys Brides in the Pruneyard shopping center, in Campbell. He was so proud of the business they built together, serving generations of brides, their families and loved ones.We remember our father as proud, selfless, inspirational, a mentor to many, a devoted husband, and loving father, a best friend, an eternal optimist, and a leader in the bridal industry. Roger leaves behind two brothers Arlen and Bruce, three children, Sherry, Brian, Steven, and their families. He now re-joined his wife Trudy, the love of his life for over 60 years. "Rest in peace dad, your legacy lives on..."