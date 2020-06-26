Roger Clark Blechman
1934 - 2020
Roger Clark Blechman
March 7, 1934 - June 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On June 12, 2020 Roger Clark Blechman passed away with his loved ones by his side. Roger was born March 7, 1934 in Washington DC, and eventually moved his family to California to start a retail business in 1974.
Roger along with his wife Trudy founded Trudys Brides in the Pruneyard shopping center, in Campbell. He was so proud of the business they built together, serving generations of brides, their families and loved ones.
We remember our father as proud, selfless, inspirational, a mentor to many, a devoted husband, and loving father, a best friend, an eternal optimist, and a leader in the bridal industry. Roger leaves behind two brothers Arlen and Bruce, three children, Sherry, Brian, Steven, and their families. He now re-joined his wife Trudy, the love of his life for over 60 years. "Rest in peace dad, your legacy lives on..."


View the online memorial for Roger Clark Blechman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
