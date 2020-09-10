1/1
Roger Deal
1941 - 2020
Roger Deal
Feb., 1941 - Sept., 2020
San Jose and Fresno
Roger Lynn Deal passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 9th in Fresno, CA. Roger was born in Dos Palos, CA, and he retired as a Senior Quality Engineer in Silicon Valley. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha, of 57 years, his three daughters, Laura (Dave), Linda (Kent), and Julie (Bryan), his seven grandchildren, his sister, Barbara (Mitch), and his nieces and nephews. Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior, and in his own words, Roger "lived a long life that God has given me, enjoyed much…" He will be greatly missed.


