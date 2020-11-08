Roger DunlapApril 5, 1934-October 28, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleRoger Dunlap, loving husband and father, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 86. Roger was born April 5, 1934 in Detroit, MI. He received his Doctorate from the University of Michigan in Aeronautical Engineering which lead to a career as an Aerospace Engineer with United Technologies for 31 years. In 1955 he and Delores married in Wayne, MI. In 1961 they moved to Sunnyvale, CA where they raised two sons Greg and Steven. While living in Sunnyvale, Roger enjoyed swimming, playing tennis, golf and bridge.Roger was preceded in death by his oldest son, Greg. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores and his son Steven (and wife Denise) along with two grandsons Alec and Shane and a great-granddaughter Isabella.