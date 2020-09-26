1/1
Roger Lee Gerdes
1942 - 2020
November 22, 1942 - September 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Roger passed surrounded by family at age 77. He will be remembered by those that loved him as a funny (always quick with a joke), loving, kind and generous man who never failed them whenever called.
Born on a farm in Monte Video. MN, his parents, George and Evelyn moved to Bellflower, CA when Roger was 8. After serving inn the US Air Force he arrived in San Jose where he joined Pacific Telephone and Telegraph (Pacific Bell) retiring after 28 years, followed by a few years of exploring industries he found interesting, before returning to Pacific Bell, Comcast and ATT permanently retiring in 2004.
Roger is survived by his love of 48 years, wife Jan, daughters Cindy (Mike) and Kara (Joe). Proud Grandfather of Matthew, Joshua, Aaron, Seth, Jacob, Connor, Maverick and Bennett Grace. Lucky Great – grandfather of Rebekah, Hailey and Callie, brother-in-law Shawn Klein, sisters-in-law Maureen Klein and Lynda Klein. Nieces Tara, Amanda and Lacey along with extended family in California and Minnesota.
A private service will be held at the San Joaquin Veterans Cemetery. The family plans on celebrating Rogers life at a future date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
