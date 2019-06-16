Roger Lewis Boone, Sr.

Resident of Johnson City, TN

Roger Lewis Boone Sr, age 88 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Horace and Frieda Goebel Boone, born to them on March 6, 1931 in Amboy, Illinois. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Desert Sky Baptist Church of Casa Grande, Arizona. He united in marriage to Barbara Oliver, and to this union of 56 years, three loving children were born. After retiring, he greatly enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada in his RV with Barbara.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Stone and his brother, Horace Boone Jr.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Oliver Boone; three sons: Samuel Boone, Roger Boone Jr. and Brian Boone; Three grandchildren, Loretta Lynn, Roger W. Boone and Jordan W. Boone. He is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends, left behind to cherish his memory.

Funeral services for Roger Lewis Boone will be conducted on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services at 12:30 P.M.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Tetrick Funeral Services after 10:30 A.M. until the hour of service at 12:30 P.M. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:45 P.M. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery, no later than 1:40 P.M.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to those who provided such excellent care for Roger at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center of Johnson City.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Boone family.





