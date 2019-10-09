|
|
Roger "Rod" Neathery
April 17, 1946 – October 3, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Roger "Rod" Neathery passed away on October 3, 2019 in Sunnyvale, California. Rod is survived by his father, Roger Neathery, Sr., his sisters Bonnie Neathery Henry and Lisa Neathery, his brother Drew Neathery, brother-in-law Steve Henry, his daughters Denise Neathery Rinnert and Jennifer Neathery Thomas, son-in-laws Christopher Rinnert and Ryan Thomas and granddaughters Amanda Rinnert, Natalee Thomas and Shelly Thomas. He also cherished his long-time girlfriend, Connie Bowencamp, and his nieces and nephews (Raven, Kelley, Andrew, Morgan, Katie and Ryan).
Rod was a Lawyer for 40 years in Sunnyvale, California. He also had a passion for life which included sailing, playing and teaching bridge, good wine, family and friends. He was always the life of the party and truly enjoyed being around people. His laugh was one of the most positive and joyous things about him. He had the ability to light up the room, with just one laugh.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale.
