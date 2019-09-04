|
Roland Baldwin
Jan 21, 1927 - August 15, 2019
San Jose
Roland Alphis "Bud" Baldwin died August 15, 2019 in San Jose, CA at the age of 92. He was born January 21, 1927 in Fairfield, ID, the son of Roland and Viola Baldwin (Kiholm). He served in WWII as a clerk typist in the Pentagon. In 1947 he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the North Central States Mission. It was then he met his wife, Marilyn Peterson, in Minnesota. They married Aug. 26, 1949 and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He was employed by the Campbell Union High School District in CA for over 30 years. He served in the San Jose 9th Ward in various capacities including gospel doctrine teacher for 30 years. In 1997 he and Marilyn served in the Birmingham England Mission for 18 Months. He loved to garden, was an avid antique collector, and did cement work for years. But his greatest gif that touched so many people, was as a master teacher of the Gospel and Searcher of Truth.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughters Susan (John) Peggy (Lee) Barbara (Reed) Lynn (Gary) Holly (Chuck) Heidi (Roy) and Kirsten (Chris); son Scott (Arlene), 39 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, with 3 on the way.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 925 Cera Dr., San Jose, CA, 95129. The family will be available to visit between 10:00 and 10:45.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 4, 2019