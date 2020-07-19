Roland "Ron" Berube
February 22, 1944 - July 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Roland "Ron" Berube met Saint Peter at the heavenly gates July 14, 2020. He is survived by Beverly, his wife of 52 years, daughter Christine, son Seanpaul, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and grandchildren Madisen, Miles and Marlaina. Ron's family includes brother Jean-Maurice Jr. (deceased) and wife Kathy, brother Pierre and wife Joyce, sister Jacqueline, many extended family and friends, including brother-in-laws Allan (deceased) Tompson and wife Donna, Fred Tompson and wife Pam, and Eddie Tompson; sister-in-law Jean Tomkowicz, cousins Mary and Judy of Massachusetts, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ron is a California native born in San Francisco on February 22, 1944 to Jean Maurice Sr. and Nadyne Berube and grew up in Millbrae before settling in San Jose to raise his family. He enlisted in the Air Force soon after high school and served his country with pride for five years overseas. He met his wife Beverly, who was a school teacher on base, during this time in France. Ron and Beverly returned to the United States and married August 10, 1968 and soon had two children and the first of many of his "best friends," dogs Tiger, Oreo, Abby, and final companion Cal. He earned his degree at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, CA and had a long career as a respected mortgage banker. An active community member, Ron was a Boy Scout Leader, Elks member, congregant of the Saint Brother Albert Chmielowski Polish Mission, and member of the Polish American Citizens Club of Taunton, MA. Ron taught real estate and finance classes at several local community colleges, and most recently taught and directed local AARP Smart Driver courses.
After retirement, Ron's passions included traveling to Hawaii, his own "heaven on Earth," curating his beautiful koi pond, exploring the latest technologies, becoming a true wine aficionado, and avidly reading up on history, science fiction and spirituality. He loved the music of Elvis, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, and Bruddah Iz. Ron was a generous man who enjoyed giving gifts and finding just the perfect gadget to make life easier. He perfected the social toast and speech, layering sage advice with laugh out loud moments. He enjoyed socializing with his friends from church and talking to his brothers about life and country.
Ron was a loving, compassionate and honorable man who cared deeply for his family. Due to Covid-19 regulations, Ron's service will be private. He was proud knowing he would be interred at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, California, where in his words he will be "sleeping with the angels." A celebration of Ron's life and formal mass will be held when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
