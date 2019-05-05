Roland Frederick Carlson

July 28, 1942 - April 25, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Roland loved travel and adventure and family and friends. He lived and worked in Germany, England and the Bahamas before returning to California. His hobbies included mountain climbing, skiing, scuba diving, cooking and life long learning. He held degrees in physics and mathematics and positions in technology for 40 years. He had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. He loved deeply and was loved in return by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Joanne and her daughter Angela and his brother Marty and parents Mary and Oscar. He leaves behind 2 daughters Jillian Carlson of Vallejo and Korin Baber and her husband Bradley and children Abby and Ben of Chico and life long friend Kathleen Newman of Los Gatos. Twin sister Barbara Zasuetta of San Diego and her son Steven wife Monique children Zacgary and Celiece. Granddaughter Nyla Ramoso of Morgan Hill. Step sons Keith Scully of Seattle wife Sarah children Kate, Finn, Edward, Thomas and Kevin Scully of New Jersey wife Shauna and son Elliott.

Memorial services will be held May 25 at 3:00 at Mountain Bible Church 23946 Summit Road, Los Gatos 95033/ 3 miles east Hwy 17.





