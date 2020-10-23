1/1
Rolf Klenk
1943 - 2020
December 23, 1943 - October 13, 2020
San Jose, CA and Mainz, Germany
Rolf, we miss you. We will celebrate your "joie de vivre" and keep you in our hearts forever.
~
"As every blossom fades
and all youth sinks into old age,
so every life's design, each flower of wisdom,
attains its prime and cannot last forever.
The heart must submit itself courageously
to life's call without a hint of grief,
A magic dwells in each beginning."
(excerpt from "Stages", a poem by Hermann Hesse)
~
Rolf is survived by his wife, three sons & their spouses, six grandchildren, siblings, and extended family:
Janelle Klenk
Mark & Margaret, Emily, and Thomas Klenk
Alan & Christine, Parker, and Logan Klenk
Kevin & Mary, Elena, and Lucas Klenk
Harald & Ursula Klenk
Claudia Bendlin (nee Klenk)
~
Condolence Book: http://tiny.cc/rolf-condolences


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
