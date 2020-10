Rolf KlenkDecember 23, 1943 - October 13, 2020San Jose, CA and Mainz, GermanyRolf, we miss you. We will celebrate your "joie de vivre" and keep you in our hearts forever."As every blossom fadesand all youth sinks into old age,so every life's design, each flower of wisdom,attains its prime and cannot last forever.The heart must submit itself courageouslyto life's call without a hint of grief,A magic dwells in each beginning."(excerpt from "Stages", a poem by Hermann Hesse)Rolf is survived by his wife, three sons & their spouses, six grandchildren, siblings, and extended family:Janelle KlenkMark & Margaret, Emily, and Thomas KlenkAlan & Christine, Parker, and Logan KlenkKevin & Mary, Elena, and Lucas KlenkHarald & Ursula KlenkClaudia Bendlin (nee Klenk)Condolence Book: http://tiny.cc/rolf-condolences