Rolston Johnson
Feb. 8, 1929 - Sept 2, 2019
Saratoga, CA
Rolston Johnson, age 90, passed away on Monday September 2nd, 2019 in Saratoga California. Rolston was born on February 8t h 1929 in Birmingham Alabama to George Lemuel Johnson and Ruth Rolston Johnson. He spent his childhood in Macon Georgia where he was raised by his grandmother Clifford Johnston after the passing of his both his parents at a young age.
Rolston graduated from Georgia Tech with a BA in Industrial Management and a second lieutenants commissioned in the Army Chemical Corps in 1950, he would later serve during the Korean War. In December 1950, Rolston married the love of his life Bettye Jacquelyn Wilson (Jackie).
In 1960 Rolston and Jackie moved their family to the Bay Area to start a wholesale distribution business. Butler-Johnson Incorporated would become a thriving business over the next 50 years.
Rolston was an active community member and a proud member of the San Jose Rotary Club, of which he was the President from 1982-1983. Additional community programs Rolston participated in include: Board of Ming Quong Children's Home, Board and President of Junior Achievement, Board of Chamber of Commerce, Board of Good Samaritan Hospital, and Chairman of the Chamber COMPAC Board of Trustees.
Rolston survived by his wife Jackie, his two children Tamlyn (Rick), and Stephen (Anne), his eight grandchildren, Patrick, Peter, Mark (Gabrielle), Sara (Brian), Jonathan (Shelly), Mark (Ana), Taylor, and Jack, and eight great grandchildren, Michael, Olivia, Grace, Bennett, Evan, Charlie, Lucas, and Cooper. Rolston was preceded in death by his eldest son Clifford Rolston.
Services have been held. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 18, 2019