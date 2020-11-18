Romano Vittorio Zan
May 8, 1939 ~ November 13, 2020
Redwood City
Romano was born in Castelminio, a small town in Northern Italy. He was the fifth in his family to emigrate to the United States in 1954, joining his mother Maria, and siblings Angelo, Mario, Guido, and Vittoria while patiently waiting for his youngest brother, Bruno, to join. At the age of 15, full of good looks and a strong work ethic, he stepped off the ship in New York ready for a new life in America. He landed his first job in Klamath, California, where he worked in the lumberyard for his brother-in-law Bruno Brunello.
A handsome, smart, hard-working Romano wasn't going to be a bachelor for long, especially with that accent of his. And as luck would have it, on a sunny and fateful day in 1963 he met Norma while on a cruise ship to Italy. They fell in love instantly, married in 1965 and settled in Redwood City. Shortly thereafter a bundle of joy was welcomed with the birth of their daughter, Daniela.
Norma was a grade-school teacher, Romano was the Director of Operations at Gallo Salami and Daniela grew up and went to college. He had realized his American dream- a house, a bride, a baby, all in a loving community and with his mother, brothers and sister nearby.
Daniela met and married Lou, who would turn out to be more than a son-in-law for Romano. A friend, a travel companion, and a deli meat-making collaborator, Lou and Romano enjoyed their time together immensely. The passing of Norma in 2002 meant she would miss meeting her son-in-law, but she looked on with approval from Heaven.
Romano lived every moment of his retirement to the fullest. On any given day you could find him lending a helping hand, playing a bocce ball game at Red Morton Park, enjoying time at the Peninsula Italian Social Club, or gathering with his second family: Liana, Dino, Dennis, Suzanne, Laura, Isabella, Bianca, Adrianna, Ben and Luca.
Romano passed away peacefully from a brain aneurysm on Nov 13, 2020. He leaves behind numerous family, friends and community members that loved him dearly including his brother Mario Zan and wife Sylvia, brother Guido Zan and wife Emma, his sister Vittoria Brunello, daughter Daniela Hole and husband Lou, many nieces and nephews, and a parish that he cooked countless polenta and cioppino dinners for.
Visitation: Crippen & Flynn, 400 Woodside Rd, Redwood City. Friday, Nov 20, 2020 9:30am-11:15am. Groups of 20 people at a time will be able to pay their respects.
Funeral Mass: St. Pius Church, 1100 Woodside Rd, Redwood City. Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 12pm. Maximum capacity of 250 people socially distant inside the church. No reception will follow. Live stream of the service will be available at www.pius.org/stream
Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos. Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 1pm. Funeral procession will depart St. Pius at 12:30pm. All are welcome.
The online guestbook: https://www.crippenandflynnchapels.com/obituary/romano-zan
Donations in Romano's memory can be made to St. Pius Church.