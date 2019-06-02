Ron Parker

August 30, 1937 - May 11, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Ron Parker was born August 30, 1937 in Waukegan, Illinois to Herbert and Edna Parker and died peacefully in his home on May 11, 2019 at the age of 81. Ron's family moved to California when he was 9 years old. Ron graduated from Lincoln High School and San Jose Tech School. Ron was an avid motorcycle racer in his early 20s, and from there always mechanically inclined.

In 1959, he married Jean Ann Strickland. He was the first Governor of the Moose Lodge for the Campbell chapter. Ron and Jean raised 3 children, Robbie, Randy and Sandi in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Ron was a family man and embraced the Mountain lifestyle: He farmed apples, supported horse activities, and was always very active in the community. Ron worked for over 30 years as a union electrician for Yamas Company.

In the mid 80's Ron took an interest in Stock Car racing, (#39 n'Holden) and become Street Stock Champion at Watsonville in 1992 along with many other championships. He also was a lifetime member of the Hank Williams Sr. Fan club. Jean Ann passed away in 2003 and in later years Ron connected with Susanne Viverito. They formed a bond and became life partners travelling throughout the US and the world, as well as enjoying many family gatherings.

Ron was preceded in death by his son, Robbie and wife, Jeanie. He is survived by son, Randy and daughter, Sandi, brother, Ken Parker and sister in-law Sandy Parker, sister Donna Loftin and brother in-law Gary, brother Jack, life partner Susanne Viverito, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.





