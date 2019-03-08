Mercury News Obituaries
Ronald Albert Hegemier


Ronald Albert Hegemier
April 17, 1934-Feb.11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
After a long, full life, our Ron passed away on February 11, 2019. He volunteered for the Army, after which he graduated from SJSU, where he met his wife, Dianne, of nearly 60 years, and with whom he loved to travel the world. During his career, he held many positions in the real estate field, retiring as a partner in S&L Home Loans. Ron will be missed by Dianne, daughter Kelly Bertolucci (Gary), son Kirk, granddaughters Marissa & Jenna Brehmer, and grand-dog, Beau. The family will gather to send him on his final journey.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2019
