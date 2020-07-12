Ronald Anthony Zicovich
April 4, 1939 - July 2, 2020
Rancho Mirage, CA
Ronald Anthony Zicovich passed away on July 2, 2020 at his home in Rancho Mirage, California with his beloved wife Julie by his side.
Born April 4, 1939 in San Jose, California to Anthony George Zicovich and Myrna Zicovich (Fortner), Ron was raised in San Jose, California attending and graduating from Bellarmine College Preparatory High School.
Wise beyond his education, Ron would go on to become President and CEO of Concrete Service Company in Santa Clara, California. With his conglomeration of companies that included Concrete Service Company and Peter's Trucking, Ron's business legacy included participating in the construction of many of the iconic landmarks of Santa Clara County. These include Eastridge Mall, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Marriott's Great America, San Jose Airport and numerous infrastructure projects that made Santa Clara Valley the important community that it is today. Recognized not only as a community business leader but a generous manager to his employees and innovative industry leader he was also a savvy risk taker. Ron, determined to make a mark in his industry, took on the challenge of designing, building and implementing the first generation of computer operated, central mix batch plants. Through all the trials and tribulations of the development and implementation of this industry changing technology, Ron stayed the course and forever changed the Ready-Mix Industry. Amazingly, this plant still operates today and stands as a cornerstone of one of the many of Ron's career accomplishments. Ron sold his successful Company in 1986 to Lonestar Industries and retired at the age of 47.
Retirement did not last long and Ron, anxious for his next venture, went on to make his mark in the Property Development business with the formation of Julann Development. Aptly named after his beautiful wife Julie, Julann Development became a significant residential development company with multiple projects in the Santa Clara Valley. To say that Ron was a successful businessman is an understatement. His innate talent, intelligence and intuition were undeniable which caused the phrase "Everything he touches turns to Gold" to become a commonly voiced phrase among his family and business peers.
Not only a prominent businessman Ron had a variety of passions and hobbies. He was an avid golfer and took every opportunity to play the game that he loved. His passion for the game lead him to become part owner of The Milpitas Golf Course as well as holding longstanding memberships at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos and Silverado Country Club in Napa. When he relocated to Rancho Mirage, he enjoyed playing at his beautiful home course at The Club at Morningside. Along with golf, Ron loved tennis and amateur photography. He was recognized for his photographic talent with a first-place award chosen from thousands of entries to Steve's Digicam. He had an impeccable eye when it came to taking photos and that, in turn, has provided a wonderful catalog of photos memorializing all of the important events in his family's life. Then there was his passion for computers. Ron's genius really emerged when he purchased his first Apple Computer. He could have reinvented himself as a computer consultant if he had wished to pursue this profession. Well he did actually while teaching and mentoring his entire family on computer use and technology. Then there was his love for cars. All cars! Fast cars, practical cars, exotic cars, muscle cars and yes even mini vans. No matter the car, Ron drove with confidence and a fun induced spirit. Being a naturally skilled driver and having raced at the San Jose Speedway as a young man, he continued to be the "crazy" driver and everyone wanted to get in his car to go "FAST".
Ron was a famously generous man both with his family and the many charities he valued. He was a Lifetime (Gold) Member of the CHP 11-99 Foundation.
With his quick wit and keen intelligence, he left an indelible mark on all he encountered. He was one of a kind and will be missed.
Ron is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 33 years, Julie, Sister Sandra Miller, Sister-in-Law Sharon Gollaher, his daughters, Tracy Zicovich-Avery (Steve), Robin Quesada, Toni Zicovich, Jamie Lennox and son David Zicovich (Laurel) and fondly remembered as Poppy, Papa, and Grandpa to his Grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his Parents, Brother Carey Zicovich, Sister-in-Law Pamela Zicovich and Brother-in-Law Larry Miller.
A special recognition goes out to the dedication and incredible treatment provided by Ron's Doctor, Elber Camacho M.D. Ron's will to live and Dr. Camacho's perseverance with treatment gave Ron more than 12 years of living after his cancer diagnosis. Also, a big show of appreciation to Janlyn Robinson who was the most caring, compassionate nurse and provided much reassurance with her actions. And lastly to all of the staff at Desert Comprehensive Cancer Center for making Ron comfortable and loved throughout his treatment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities: The Lymphoma Research Foundation (lymphoma.org
), Melanoma Research Alliance (curemelanoma.org
) or The Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org
).
Friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, California. Due to COVID restrictions masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be enforced with current limitations on size of gathering. A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 17 at 11am, again with the necessary group size and social distancing restrictions. View the online memorial for Ronald Anthony Zicovich