Ronald CarmichaelJanuary 24, 1941 - July 10th, 2020San JoseAfter a long battle with cancer, Ron passed away peacefully, July 10th, at home in San Jose, with his loved ones.Ron was born in Denver Colorado, to Lorraine and Eldon Carmichael. He attended Aurora High School where he excelled at basketball and baseball, making the All State team in both sports.Ron graduated from the University of Colorado, where he majored in Zoology and where he met his wife of 55 years, Barbara Littlefield.Soon after marriage, the couple moved to Staten Island, New York and Ron started what would be a 37 year career teaching science and coaching basketball.In 1968, the couple moved to San Jose and Ron started teaching at Dartmouth Middle School. A strong interest in the space program led him to start a model rocket program that was the highlight at Dartmouth every year. Ron was honored to be twice named Teacher of the Year at Dartmouth.Ron's space interest evolved into aviation, where he earned a pilots license and instrument rating.After retiring from teaching, Ron and Barbara enjoyed volunteering at Monterey Bay Aquarium and traveling, but their greatest joy has always been their family.Ron is survived by his wife Barbara, sons, David and Daniel and their wives, Marietta and Nicole, as well as his 4 precious grandchildren; Jordin, Sarah, Kyle and Evan."Your are greatly loved and deeply missed, Poppy."The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Kaiser Hospice for the loving care and support.Donations in Ron's name may be made to Monterey Bay Aquarium. A memorial is planned for after Covid 19.