Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fiorillo's
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Chiusano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Chiusano


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Chiusano Obituary
Ronald Chiusano
Feb. 20, 1953 - Dec. 03,2019
Morgan Hill
On December 3rd 2019, Ronald Frederick Chiusano passed away with his devoted wife by his side. Ron was 66 years old. Ron is survived by his wife Sherry, step father Dudley, brother Lee,Son Christopher, Daughter Ronni and granddaughter Elizabeth. Ron was born in Fort Ord on February 20,1953 to Frank and Philomena Chiusano.
He had a very successful career in the automotive industry for over forty years and was well loved and respected by all. In the last two years Ron had retired and was living in Morgan Hill with his wife, daughter, Son in-law and granddaughter. Ron's family was his world.
The family is holding a celebration of life on his birthday February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m at Fiorillo's in Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Ronald Chiusano
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -