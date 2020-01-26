|
|
Ronald Chiusano
Feb. 20, 1953 - Dec. 03,2019
Morgan Hill
On December 3rd 2019, Ronald Frederick Chiusano passed away with his devoted wife by his side. Ron was 66 years old. Ron is survived by his wife Sherry, step father Dudley, brother Lee,Son Christopher, Daughter Ronni and granddaughter Elizabeth. Ron was born in Fort Ord on February 20,1953 to Frank and Philomena Chiusano.
He had a very successful career in the automotive industry for over forty years and was well loved and respected by all. In the last two years Ron had retired and was living in Morgan Hill with his wife, daughter, Son in-law and granddaughter. Ron's family was his world.
The family is holding a celebration of life on his birthday February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m at Fiorillo's in Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020