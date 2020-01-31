|
Ronald Dean Sodano
Nov. 11, 1931 – Jan. 25, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Ron leaves behind an amazing legacy. His love of life and family is a true gift he shared with the many lives he touched. Ron was born in Dale, Pennsylvania. He is as veteran of the Korean war, and went on to become a Senior Staff Engineer for more than thirty years. Ron loved cycling and investing in the stock market and real estate. He was a voracious reader who constantly had a new endeavor. Ron is survived by his son, Rick Sodano (Uncharee) of Santa Clara, his daughter, Keely Prokopakis (Eric) of Santa Clara, and his sister, Naomi Moschgat (Robert) of Johnstown, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kira Prokopakis, Kendal Prokopakis, Kinsie Prokopakis, and Ronald P. Sodano. Ron touched so many lives in a positive way. His amazing kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.
View the online memorial for Ronald Dean Sodano
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020