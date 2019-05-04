Ronald Edward Boyle

May 25, 1942 - April 19, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Ronald Boyle, resident of San Jose, went to his heavenly home on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in New London, Connecticut on May 25th, 1942, the youngest of 3 boys to Walter and Elizabeth Boyle. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy in 1960 and served as a radar man on the Galveston and Interdictor, stationed just off shore protecting the American coastline. After his discharge in 1965, he moved to the west coast, settling in San Jose where he began his long career working at IBM (now Western Digital).

It was while working at IBM that he met and married (in August 1967) the love of his life, Beatrice, raising her 3 daughters (Rosha, Donna, and Diana) as his own, and later having another daughter, Colleen, in 1972.

He enjoyed sports, parties, and a good laugh, and was always surrounded by good people. He had a way about him that people would gravitate towards, strangers became friends, and friends became family. He was one of a kind, and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Beatrice; devoted children Rosha Lord, Donna McGuire (John), Diana Borders (Bob), Colleen Boyle, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his brother Walter Boyle, and nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life on his birthday, Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Hayes Mansion 200 Edenvale Ave., San Jose, Ca at 1:00 pm with reception immediately following.





