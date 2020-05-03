Ronald G. BlakeResident of San JoseRonald Glenn Blake was born on April 11, 1947 in Mobile, Alabama. After graduating from Murphy High School, he joined the Air Force and was trained as a Vietnamese linguist at the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio in Monterey, California. He served three and a half years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.After his time in the Air Force he married Louise Wood of Los Gatos, California and attended college while working for Intel Corporation. He graduated from San Jose State University with a BA in Mathematics. After graduation he went to work for IBM, working there for 33 years mostly as a developer and software architect. Ron, Louise, and their son Sam lived in Winchester, England for two years while Ron worked for IBM at Hursley. While there, during holidays, the whole family, including their son Ben, traveled in Europe. Ron enjoyed skiing and backpacking. He hiked segments of the Pacific Crest Trail from Yosemite to Mt. Whitney with his co-worker Jack Howe for several summers.Ron is survived by his wife, Louise, his two sons, Benjamin and Samuel, and his two granddaughters, Jisoon Aurelia and Haesoon Sylvia. A private memorial will be held for the family.