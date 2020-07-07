Ronald J. ReganSeptember 4, 1930 - July 1, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraRonald J. Regan died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Ronald was born on September 4, 1930, in North Bergen, New Jersey. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a Production Engineer of Lithography for Continental Can Company for 33 years. He was a past president of the Northern California Metal Decorators Association, a volunteer at the Santa Clara Senior Center, a member of SIRS Branch 5, and served on the board of directors of The Cardiac Therapy Foundation.Ronald was preceded in death by his son John Regan, his daughter, Eileen Regan, granddaughter Maggie Beard, his parents, Joseph and Mary Regan, and his brother Joe Regan. He is survived by his children Ronald F. Regan and Patrice Beard, his daughter in law Jennifer Regan, son in law Christopher Beard, grandchildren Laura and Jack Regan, Kelly Williamson, Miranda and Matthew Beard and his great-grandson, Julian Williamson, as well as many nieces and nephew and countless friends who held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly, including his longtime companion Patricia Rupel.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Cardiac Therapy Foundation of the Mid-Peninsula, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, Suite G-8.