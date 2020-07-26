Ronald Lee HelstrupJuly 27, 1937 - July 1, 2020Mesa AZRonald Lee Helstrup (82) passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 at his home in Mesa, AZ with his loving wife by his side. Ron was born July 27, 1937 to Harold and Marie Helstrup in San Francisco, the oldest of two boys. He graduated Carlmont High in 1955 and continued his education at San Jose State University. He was a devoted Sigma Nu, active in both the Sigma Nu and SJSU Alumni foundations for many years. He settled in San Jose, CA where he married Carolyn Fritzler and had three children. He married Ann Hall in 1985. Ron was a kind, generous and loving man with an always present sense of humor. He enjoyed life, was proud of his Danish heritage and had a passion for ice cream. An avid sports fan he had football on TV's in every room and had a fondness for attending Spartan football back in the days of Crazy George! Ron is survived by his wife Ann, children Cheryl, Greg, Allison, their spouses, 4 grandchildren his brother Donald and niece Anjee. We will all miss Ron's fun loving optimism, his selfless spirit and the deep love he had for his family and friends. Please raise a toast to Ron who would wish you a good life ~ Skol!