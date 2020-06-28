Ronald Leung
Oct. 10, 1947 - June 13, 2020
Palo Alto
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ronald Leung aka "Ducky", 72 passed away peacefully in his Palo Alto home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Bremerhaven Germany as the youngest child of the late Col. James and Vera Leung. He was raised in Palo Alto and attended Paly High. Ronald served his community as a Los Altos Fireman, Palo Alto Police Officer and as a San Mateo County Sheriff. In 1971, he opened A+ Auto Glass and in 1972 started an automotive mechanical and body shop Imperial Auto & Truck Center. He loved to eat with friends, classic cars, bowling and fishing. He always tried to help others. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, humor and upbeat attitude.
He is survived by the love of his life Kristine Delacruz, his sisters Juanita (Bill) Loo and Leilani (Peter) Eng, son Vincent Leung (deceased), daughter Angela Leung, granddaughter Isabella Leung-Guerra and several nieces and nephews whom he loved.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, Ecumenical Hunger Program or and act of kindness to a stranger.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.