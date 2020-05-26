Ronald Portal
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Portal
April 3, 1936 - May 6, 2020
San Jose
Ronald DeWitt Portal passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ron lived in San Jose his whole life. His parents were Dee and Helen Portal. He graduated from San Jose High School, joined the National Guard, and graduated from San Jose State University with a teaching degree in Physical Education.
Ron married his wife Carol in 1956 and has two children: David and Janet. He is grandpa to 5 grandchildren: Courtney, Kyle, Jessy, Mason, and Stacy. He has 1 great-grandchild: Luna "Beam".
Ron was a long distance runner. He participated in many marathons and also completed a 50 mile run. He loved to educate others on the benefits of exercise and could often be heard saying, "Use it or lose it". He wrote a book: Aerobics: The Invisible Advantage, Why? Why? Why?
Ron enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing, especially bass fishing in the Delta. He spent many hours working on improvements and maintenance on his ranch near Mt. Hamilton, where he lived from 1979 to his death.
Ron was a positive person and persevered without complaints throughout his last years. He never gave up exercising, even when it was difficult to take one step.


View the online memorial for Ronald Portal

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Portal family. May the memories of your loved one bring you joy and comfort.
Ester Beri
May 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved