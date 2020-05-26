Ronald PortalApril 3, 1936 - May 6, 2020San JoseRonald DeWitt Portal passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.Ron lived in San Jose his whole life. His parents were Dee and Helen Portal. He graduated from San Jose High School, joined the National Guard, and graduated from San Jose State University with a teaching degree in Physical Education.Ron married his wife Carol in 1956 and has two children: David and Janet. He is grandpa to 5 grandchildren: Courtney, Kyle, Jessy, Mason, and Stacy. He has 1 great-grandchild: Luna "Beam".Ron was a long distance runner. He participated in many marathons and also completed a 50 mile run. He loved to educate others on the benefits of exercise and could often be heard saying, "Use it or lose it". He wrote a book: Aerobics: The Invisible Advantage, Why? Why? Why?Ron enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing, especially bass fishing in the Delta. He spent many hours working on improvements and maintenance on his ranch near Mt. Hamilton, where he lived from 1979 to his death.Ron was a positive person and persevered without complaints throughout his last years. He never gave up exercising, even when it was difficult to take one step.