|
|
Ronald Shirley
July 8, 1958 - October 28,2019
Saratoga
In loving memory of Ron Shirley who left us suddenly and unexpectedly. His creative passion for photography and music and capturing the beauty of creation brought a lot of joy to those around him. He was known for his ability to polish any image to perfection. He joins his Dad, Jim Shirley, but leaves behind his mother, three siblings, and friends who will miss him dearly. His funeral service will be at 1pm, Dec 21st at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga.
View the online memorial for Ronald Shirley
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 19, 2019