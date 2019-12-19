Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Saratoga, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shirley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Shirley


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Shirley Obituary
Ronald Shirley
July 8, 1958 - October 28,2019
Saratoga
In loving memory of Ron Shirley who left us suddenly and unexpectedly. His creative passion for photography and music and capturing the beauty of creation brought a lot of joy to those around him. He was known for his ability to polish any image to perfection. He joins his Dad, Jim Shirley, but leaves behind his mother, three siblings, and friends who will miss him dearly. His funeral service will be at 1pm, Dec 21st at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga.


View the online memorial for Ronald Shirley
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -