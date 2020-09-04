Ronald W. WoodApril 4, 1940 - August 25, 2020Resident of San RafaelRonald Winston Wood is survived by his beloved wife Geraldine (Gerry) of 58 years, his sons Thomas and Ronald, his daughter & son-in-law Sharon and Yancy, his grandchildren, his brother David and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. His son, Stephen and his brothers, Roger and Joseph, predeceases him.Ron was a tireless volunteer in many organizations, including his church, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Neighborhood Watch, Serra International and the Knights of Columbus. Everyone will sorely miss him!Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral. This will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Lincoln, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus in Ron's name.