Ronnie Rogers

Resident of Campbell

Ronnie Rogers passed away on June 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. His family always came first for him.

He grew up in Point Loma, CA where he met his wife, Judie, of 54 years. He worked for 40 years in the irrigation and golf industry where he met many wonderful friends and colleagues that turned into life-long friendships. He had a passion for golf and travel. Family camping trips and Trillo family reunions were things he really looked forward to. Ronnie and Judie visited every continent except Antarctica over the course of their 28 cruises. He was happiest being surrounded by his family. One of his favorite family traditions was giving his kids and grandkids matching Christmas pajamas. He enjoyed a good glass of wine, a highball and a family BBQ.

He is survived by his wife Judie, his daughters Monica Kirkorian, Melissa Moncrief and son Ronnie Jr. Sons-in-law, John Kirkorian and David Moncrief and daughter-in-law Cher Rogers. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Mitch, Zach and Nicky Kirkorian; Jacob, Cassie and Trevor Moncrief; Kiana, Mia and Malia Rogers, and his beloved dog Roxy. Ronnie's memory will be with us forever and he will be truly missed.

Ronnie's memorial service will be held on July 1st at 4:00 pm at St Lucy Catholic Parish, Campbell, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in honor of Ronnie Rogers.





